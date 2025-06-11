Healthcare: PRN partners with Quest Diagnostics

June 11, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

The Stratacache media specialist PRN partners with Quest in bringing content and advertising to screens in more than 2,200 Quest Diagnostics service centers across the US. PRN provides editorial content for the waiting room network and markets the screens primarily targeting brands in the healthcare, wellness, and lifestyle sectors.

The DooH and Retail Media subsidiary PRN is the new DooH partner of Quest Diagnostics. The US laboratory provider operates 6,000 patient service centers in North America, including 2,250 own locations. Quest serves one in three adults in the US each year. Its logistics capabilities include approximately 3,750 courier vehicles and 25 aircraft, which make tens of thousands of stops daily and transport samples to central laboratories.

Patients waiting areas in the service centers feature digital signage screens to inform and entertain customers. PRN will provide editorial content and DooH advertising for the Quest network in the future.