Chile’s Iconic 2009 Screen Gets Bold Upgrade

June 11, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

What was once the largest outdoor screen in South America has been renewed – a 360-degree screen wrapping around the upper part of the Torre Entel in Santiago de Chile. The Torre was built in 1974 as a telecommunications antenna. In 2009, it had received a big digital facelift with an LED screen installed below the viewing platform, at 120 meters above ground.

The original LED, spanning 320 square meters, was used to broadcast things like news and weather updates – a content concept that would now be considered outdated because, at that height, the viewability can’t be ideal to be used as an info display. But at the time, I suppose, one wanted a digital eyecatcher but didn’t really know what to use iconic screens for other than for digital-out-of-home campaigns. And those typically weren’t produced for 360-degree surfaces.

It’s a good thing digital signage has come far in the content department since then – especially when you bring Trison Necsum on board, a creative content studio which is based in Bilbao, Spain, and operates as a subsidiary of the digital signage integrator Trison. And the telco company Entel fortunately decided to do just that.

Trison Necsum was tasked to retrofit the screen with new SMD LEDs comprising more than 3 million pixels. In addition to upgrading the hardware, they developed synchronized visuals – including forced perspective animations that create 3D effects. Necsum also added an adaptive lighting system to turn the structure into “a fully immersive visual experience”.

Not only content production but also LED technology has come a long way since 2009, so the new screen will naturally use a lot less energy than its predecessor. It has also been fitted with brightness sensors to reduce light pollution.

The new screen was inaugurated on May 27, as part of the Torre Entel’s 50th anniversary celebration. The event featured a live performance by Chilean rock band Los Bunkers, whose concert was broadcast in real-time on the tower’s 360-degree screen: