With its New App, Doohclick Uses the Power of Mobile for Digital-out-of-Home

June 10, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

Nobody will disagree that Digital-out-of-Home is now a data game: In order to compete with digital ad channels, you need data to properly define and segment your target groups. A lot of data.

But, as everybody knows who tries to sort his or her picture library: Just a big pile of data isn’t enough. You’ve got to make use of it. This also came clear at the recent DSS Europe, where a bunch of panels were dedicated to DooH topics.

And while everybody agreed about the need for data, the DooH experts cautioned against collecting data just for the sake of it – and that accounts for the whole DooH value chain. “We don’t need just to place the screens. We need to make the screens relevant”, said Jonas Glad, CEO of Doohclick, in the data panel.

So the new launch from Doohclick is very much in line with that comment: The Doohclick app makes it possible to track sales, pipeline and pacing in real time – for both DooH and retail media networks.

According to Doohclick, the app is the first of its kind and is designed to give DooH teams new ways to make fast, data-driven decisions. The app, the company said, acts like “a natural extension of our platform.”

Features include real-time pacing-to-budget updates, daily snapshots of sales performance as well as different analytics tools. So, in order to beat mobile as an ad channel, you have to adapt its strength for DooH processes.