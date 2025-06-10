The invidis Yearbook 2025 aka “Industry Bible” Download Is Here

June 10, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

By now, most 16:9 readers should have noticed this isn’t Dave Haynes speaking anymore. Nope, it’s invidis! And our editorial team doesn’t just specialize in daily news coverage but has long produced a yearly print and PDF publication, formally known as invidis Yearbook. Informally, it’s often been called “the bible of digital signage” among readers – a title we’ve shamelessly adopted by now.

We publish the print edition every year as an exclusive bonus for participants of the Digital Signage Summit Europe. The download version, however, is free for all our newsletter subscribers. And the 2025 edition has just been released and is ready for you to get your hands on: Click here to download the Yearbook.

The Yearbook covers the global digital signage and DooH markets – with a special emphasis on Europe and North America, for which we had help from the now retired Dave Haynes. Spanning almost 200 pages, it covers everything that anyone working in the industry – or wanting to learn about it – needs to know.

It is packed with market analyses, tech reports, industry rankings, and interviews with market leaders. Aside from this year’s focus topic “Managed Signage,” the 2025 edition includes a separate AI chapter, an introduction to e-paper displays, and more.

Here’s an overview over the individual sections and what to expect:

Managed Signage

Just like in IT, there’s a growing demand for managed services in digital signage. In our big special, we explain step by step how integrators can perform the transition from solution provider to MSP (managed service provider).

AI and digital signage

AI is no longer a differentiating factor for businesses – it’s becoming the new norm. The real competitive advantage lies in becoming a “shaper” not just a “taker.” The yearbook provides an overview of all business areas where AI can have an impact – from content creation to coding.

invidis market maps

Formerly known as the “Market Compasses,” the Market Maps list all important digital signage players in the individual European markets as well as North and South America. For the DACH region, we have an in-depth ranking with the top 30 integrators.

E-paper displays 101

With power consumption next to zero watts, e-paper displays have quickly become a new trendy technology for digital signage. However, real-life use-cases are still extremely rare. Our 101 chapter explains how e-paper works, which solutions are already on the market, and for which applications they would work.

The DooH market

The DooH chapter analyzes the current state of the global DooH markets, specifically North America and Europe – from retail media and the development of programmatic to the new phenomenon of shop window DooH.

Technology

In the technology section, we go through the latest developments in digital signage hardware – exploring mainstream as well as niche display technologies like reflective LCDs, OLEDs, or transparent LEDs.

A big thank you also to all our advertising partners! They make it possible for us to produce this publication year after year as a free resource for our readers.