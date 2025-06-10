Poppulo Doubles Down on AI With Agents and Web Composer

June 10, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Following Korbyt’s launch of a new AI agent suite, Poppulo has made a simlilar announcement. The Denver-based CMS company has developed what it calls “Analyze Agent,” which is dubbed as a foundational model for a future set of task-driven agents. Once launched, these agents will then relieve users of a lot of the manual work currently required to manage digital signage networks through a CMS. According to Poppulo, “Analyze” continuously interprets real-time data from screens and content performance to fuel an entire agent ecosystem.

Just like Korbyt, Poppulo identifies as a workplace experience management (WEM) platform, including a digital signage CMS but also communication tools for other workplace channels. For employee communications, Poppulo already provides AI agents to automate certain workflows and generates a significant amount of its recurring revenue with AI. Poppulo CEO, Ruth Fornell, stated as much on a panel discussion at the recent DSS Europe, and – although the exact percentage slipped my mind – the number had everyone go really quiet for a second.

Also launching is the new composer tool “Poppulo Designer,” aimed at bringing a new and modern way to create signage content directly in the browser. The tool includes functions like drag-and-drop editing, dynamic layout templates, and built-in AI capabilities.

“Digital signage is one of the most impactful communication channels available to organizations today, but managing it has remained far too manual,” said John Schweikert, General Manager, Digital Signage at Poppulo. “With the introduction of AI Agents and Poppulo Designer, we’re bringing automation, intelligence, and creativity into a single, seamless experience—one that empowers teams to do more in less time, with greater agility and control.”

Poppulo Designer is currently being introduced to select customers, with broader access and continued enhancements expected later this year. The new Analyze Agent will be made available in Q4 2025. Both tools will be showcased at Poppulo’s Infocomm booth (4780) starting tomorrow.