Infocomm 25 Kicks Off with AI Excitement

June 10, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Orlando | The digital signage industry is already gathered in full force today – one day before Infocomm 25 officially kicks off. The convention center, along with nearby hotels and restaurants, was buzzing all day with professionals eager to network and explore new trends. Avixa’s Sean Wago presented optimistic industry forecasts, highlighting key drivers for continued growth. While some vendors reported strong Q2 sales, others have faced delays due to economic uncertainties – showcasing the mixed market conditions.

Before the showfloor opens up tomorrow, numerous exhibitor events drew in large crowds, including the industry golf tournament and Sony’s traditional pre-show gathering. Despite fluctuations in international attendance, Avixa reported strong overall registration numbers, with an increase in U.S. participants helping to offset the decline in global visitors.

Exhibitors are ready to unveil a range of new innovations, already flooding the Sixteen:Nine/invidis newsroom with product announcements. Spectrio is showcasing its digital signage solutions with a striking double-decker booth, while Samsung, although absent from the showroom floor for the first time, is presenting its latest advancements in a private meeting room.

Nexxt AI Initiative

The industry’s senior level AI initiative Nexxt hosted a half day conference around AI – a debut event celebrating the launch of the AI expert network from and for the ProAV industry.

Tomorrow morning, invidis will launch its digital signage market briefing at 8:30 a.m., offering a comprehensive three-hour analysis of the latest global trends shaping the industry. As Infocomm 25 unfolds, attendees are eager to explore the evolving landscape and opportunities ahead.