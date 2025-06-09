WOO: Global Out-of-Home Revenue in 2025 to Reach $49bn

June 9, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

The global Out-of-Home industry met in Mexico City last week for its annual congress. More than 600 delegates from 58 countries attended the event – many of them familiar names from the digital signage and DooH industry.

At the event, WOO President Tom Goddard presented the results of the Worldwide Expenditure Survey, which showed that global OoH revenue had reached USD 46 billion in 2024. This represents a 10 percent increase on 2023, which puts OoH well ahead of other so called legacy media. Revenue in 2025 is expected to reach over USD 49 billion.

While the US market surpassed the USD 9 billion threshold for the first time, OoH in Germany grew by a stark 12.7 percent. Coinciding with this pan-continental growth are several major mergers and tech acquisitions that are fundamentally changing the industry.

Overview over Major Recent OoH Developments in the Americas

In North America, T-Mobile acquired Vistar, bringing a large telco into the industry.

US OoH revenues exceeded USD 9 billion for the first time.

Canadian trade body COMMB launched a new reach and frequency tool in its Roadmap platform.

In LATAM, TV media giant Globo acquired Brazil’s largest OoH player Eletro Media, followed by Eletro buying Clear Channel’s Brazil assets.

Argentina’s Global acquired the three remaining Clear Channel National assets in Mexico, Peru, and Argentina.

JC Decaux bought Publigrafic in Guatemala and Costa Rica, and IMC – also in Costa Rica.