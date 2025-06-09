Chris Riegel: “Next-Gen Displays the World Has Never Seen Before”

June 9, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Orlando | Chris Riegel, CEO of Stratacache, is widely recognized as a disruptive figure in the digital signage industry, redefining conventional roles within the value chain. Over the past 25 years, Stratacache has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, establishing itself as the world’s largest pure-play provider in the sector. In 2025, Riegel projects that the company will exceed USD 1 billion in annual revenue, with retail media serving as the primary catalyst for growth. Sixteen:Nine/invidis talked to Chris Riegel before Infocomm 2025.

Strategic Investment in MicroLED Technology

A significant component of Stratacache’s innovation strategy was the acquisition of a decommissioned chip manufacturing facility in Eugene, Oregon. Within the next 18 to 24 months, the company intends to commence production of “Next-Gen Displays” utilizing MicroLED technology and several other key un-announced technologies. “Stratacache is developing Next-Gen Displays the world has not seen before,” Riegel says. According to him, Stratacache’s total investment in cutting-edge production capabilities and partnerships with leading technology firms will amount to over USD 1 billion. “These displays will bring capabilities never seen or even contemplated before that will change the fundamental understanding of how displays work and can be used. This isn’t about pixel pitch or color wavelength, we are thinking much much bigger.”

Retail Media as a Key Revenue Driver

Retail media is central to Stratacache’s expansion. Currently, the sector accounts for 50% of the company’s revenue, with projections indicating an increase to 70% by 2026. “This year, we will cross the threshold of five million digital signage screens and surpass the billion-dollar revenue mark for the first time post pandemic,” Riegel states.

Evaluating the Impact of Tariffs

Despite average U.S. tariff rates of approximately 20% for hardware predominantly Made in Asia, Riegel does not anticipate a substantial long-term effect on market demand for digital signage solutions. While certain projects may experience delays, the broader fundamentals of the industry remain intact.

A Differentiated Approach to Retail Media Strategy

Stratacache employs a distinctive business model within the retail media sector. “Retailers are typically reluctant to pay for anything,” Riegel explains. “We build partnership models where we invest in hardware, software, and operational costs, securing a share of retail media revenue in exchange, while helping customers (via PRN) unlock far more revenue than they could on their own.”

This approach, Riegel says, has contributed to winning several new major retail media partnerships across Europe, with official announcements starting next week at the Cannes Lion festival.

Global Market Expansion and Future Prospects

Stratacache reports positive market development in Europe, although demand trends in Latin America and Asia remain more volatile. Nonetheless, the company maintains an optimistic outlook for the current fiscal year, having already secured over USD 1 billion in new contracts this year.

Looking ahead, Riegel has set ambitious long-term objectives for Stratacache. By 2030, the company aims to manage 20 million digital signage devices and achieve an annual revenue of USD 5 billion, driven by continued growth in retail media and innovations stemming from its MicroLED production in Oregon. “Stratacache will remain at the forefront of global market leadership through technological innovation and strategic expansion,” Riegel concludes. “We are making the substantial investments in Research and Development required to change the future of digital display across the human experience.”