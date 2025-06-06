DPAA Announces Speakers and Details for 2024 Canada Summit

June 6, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

DPAA is holding its Canada Summit in Toronto on June 11 next week and has now announced the speaker lineup and agenda details. The event is targeted towards the Canadian DooH and Retail Media industry, with speakers coming mostly from the brand and agency side, including:

Sabrina LaRosa, Senior Director of Media, Loblaws

Neal Bouwmeester, Director of Marketing, Mazda

Christian DiVincenzo, Director, Corporate Marketing, Samsung

Aurelie Goffinet, Senior Brand Manager, Oikos, Danone

Mateusz Grobel, Senior Ecommerce Manager, Danone

Scott Nelson, Senior Vice President, Apex Exchange

Lisa Kahn, Client President, Mindshare

The summit topics will range from the evolving role of DooH and retail media in omnichannel strategies, to innovations in programmatic and audience-first marketing strategies. According to DPAA, a limited number of sponsorship positions are still available – Zach Sherman is the contact person for interested companies ( Zach.Sherman@dpaaglobal.com) .

“DPAA’s Canada Summit is always a big hit,” says Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA. “Every year the Canadian advertising community connects, engages and learns about the latest innovations in the industry at this key industry event. We look forward to another great gathering hosted at Cineplex Media’s iconic Scotiabank Theater.”

The Canada Summit will be followed up by DPAA’s annual Global Summit in New York City on October 14.