Christie Launches No-OS, No-RF Displays at Infocomm

June 6, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

While it’s true that many security-sensitive and business-critical environments prefer media players over SoC displays for digital signage, calling SoCs an insecure option would be a bit far-stretched.

But Christie is obviously seeing a market opportunity in “non-smart” displays with no SoC and no RF. The US manufacturer is launching an LCD line-up called Secure Series III at Infocomm, which strips away not only any integrated intelligence, but also processing capabilites as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

According to Christie, the panels are engineered to meet the stringent requirements of secure installations such as control rooms, situation rooms, briefing centers, and mobile command units. They incorporate a secure firmware architecture and are compliant with TAA (Trade Agreements Act) and NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) standards.

The key security features include:

• Non-RF design (no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth)

• No embedded operating system

• Encrypted and signed firmware updates

• Compliance with Letter of Volatility requirements, ensuring data is erased when powered down

• Configurable user interfaces with options to disable RS-232, LAN, IR, and keypad inputs

The series supports both portrait and landscape orientations, 24/7 operation, and multi-source viewing without requiring an external processor. Five panel sizes are available, ranging from 55 to 98 inches.

The displays will be available exclusively through Almo Pro AV. Infocomm attendees can view the Secure Series III both at Almo Pro AV’s booth (#1615) and Christie’s booth (#2542).