Brightsign Expands with Series 6 Players, SoCs, and Edge-AI Support

June 6, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Brightsign has been a go-to name in digital signage since I don’t know how many years, with its purple media players powering some two million digital signage endpoints worldwide. The San-José-based company traditionally focuses on media players, its proprietary BrightsignOS, and maintaining partnerships with other CMS providers through its alliance program. Its own CMS is more of a niche-product, targeted less towards experienced developers.

Recently, though, Brightsign has taken a more flexible approach. Its devices now support other operating systems, including Windows, and the ecosystem has expanded to include SoC solutions that run BrightsignOS.

At Infocomm 2025, Brightsign is introducing its next-generation media players: the Series 6, which includes three models – HD6, XD6, and XS6. All three support 4K 60Hz video with 10-bit HDR, and the XS6 is a SoC model that can be embedded into commercial displays from Brightsign Built-In partners like TCL (Moka).

Here’s a quick look at the new models:

HD6: Delivers HD video and graphics for standard applications.

XD6: Handles more demanding visuals, including 4K graphics and HTML presentations, and includes Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+) support.

XS6: A compact, embedded solution with BrightsignOS, designed for integration into partner displays.

All Series 6 models come with an extended five-year warranty, a lifecycle-focus and sustainability initiative Brightsign started offering earlier this year.

AI build-in (NPUs)

Beyond new hardware, Brightsign is also focusing on edge-AI applications by integrating dedicated NPU processors in all new players. Dedicated AI processors (NPU) allow CPU and GPU to focus on their core workload. Brightsign is presenting an AI-enabled development toolkit to enable partners to develop on-device AI applications on Brightsign hardware.

One of the first partners leveraging build-in AI is the audience measurement platform Quividi. The French audience experts are presenting how Quividi uses AI on Brightsign platforms to support targeted, data-driven campaigns. Brightsign CMS partners also have access to the new toolkit for broader implementation of edge-based AI features. Poppulo will showcase it’s AI on-device solution at their Infocomm booth.

LG with Brightsign Inside

Visitors to the Brightsign booth will also be able to test LG’s UV5N displays. The first ever LG digital signage displays to feature BrightsignOS instead of LG’s own WebOS. The Brightsign-inside commercial screen was launched at ISE 2025 and is currently only offered in North America.