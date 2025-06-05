Infocomm 2025 Guide: What to Expect for Digital Signage

June 5, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Infocomm 2025 is just days away, and the digital signage world is getting ready for the biggest ProAV event in the U.S. The invidis team heads to Orlando this Friday, and we’ve pulled together the most relevant information for anyone in the industry attending.

This year’s show returns to the Orange County Convention Center. Educational sessions begin Saturday, June 7, with the exhibition floor opening on Wednesday, June 11.

Digital Signage Exhibitors

In total, 263 companies are listed under “Video Display, Projection & Digital Signage,” though many focus on supporting tech like media servers and connectivity. For signage software, 93 companies are listed – but only a fraction are true CMS providers. Notable names with dedicated booths include Spectrio, Poppulo, Signagelive, Korbyt, Appspace, Novisign, Spinetix, Easescreen, Visix, Reach, and Navori. Most are located near the center of the hall, close to the Avixa Xchange Live Stage and Member Lounge.

Amazon is exhibiting for the first time, likely highlighting its Amazon Signage Stick launched in October 2024.

Most major display and LED players will be present, but Samsung is skipping the show this year, having sparked major discussion months earlier. BOE, the major Chinese panel manufacturer, is also absent – likely due to current trade tensions, though they haven’t exhibited last year either. AUO, the second largest panel producer from Taiwan, will be represented at a shared booth with its subsidiaries Avocor and AUO Display Plus.

Networking and Learning

Alongside the exhibition, there will be several events that are sure to gather the Who-is-who in the digital signage industry – some of them recurring and some new.

On Wednesday, June 11, invidis’s own Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker will host a digital signage market breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., offering insights on current industry developments. It will be a mix of networking and learning, and will include two keynotes – one focusing on market updates and one entirely on AI. The market breakfast is particularly relevant for those who missed the recent Digital Signage Summit Europe in Munich.

Florian Rotberg will also moderate the Digital Signage Trends Forecast panel, which will take place on the Technology Innovation Stage.

In total, there will be a over 30 signage-focused educational sessions starting on Tuesday. A schedule can be found on the Infocomm website. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Digital Signage Federation will lead guided tours of the show floor, highlighting key exhibitors and trends. It’s also worth noting that there will be a major AI content & conference program curated by Avixa.

Other popular networking events include Bryan Meszaros’s Pixels in Paradise Mixer, scheduled for Thursday, June 12, at 6:00 p.m. While this event seems to be entirely sold out, the industry golf tournament the day before seems to still have spots available. Organized by digital signage veteran Kevin Cosbey, it will start on Tuesday, June 10 – many industry friends have already confirmed they’ll take part.

Most of the digital signage presentations and panels will be held at the Spotlight Stage, which is located across from LG’s booth. A few other signage sessions, such as the Trends Forecast panel, will be hosted at the Technology Innovation Stage.

invidis will be on site throughout the week, providing updates and coverage directly from Orlando.