Can’t-Miss Digital Signage Session at Infocomm: invidis Market Breakfast

June 5, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

If you’re in North America and couldn’t make it to the Digital Signage Summit Europe two weeks ago, here’s your chance to catch up. The team at invidis has condensed the trends and developments discussed across three days in Munich into a short-form keynote and panel program for Infocomm 2025 – with a special emphasis on the North American market and best practices.

This exclusive content will be presented during the Digital Signage Market Breakfast at Infocomm 2025 in a format that mixes networking, keynotes, and panel discussions. The major topics will be AI, cybersecurity, managed services, and sustainability, and how these are reshaping the digital signage landscape. The session is targeted toward manufacturers, vendors, and executives aiming to adapt their business strategies to meet evolving market demands and leverage the latest technologies.

Event Details:

When: Wednesday, June 11

Wednesday, June 11 Where: Meeting Room W304EF, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

Meeting Room W304EF, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida What price: Avixa member price is $149, regular price is $199

You can register as part of or after the general registration for the show on the Infocomm website.

Here’s the full program of the Market Breakfast:

8:30 AM – 9:15 AM Keynote: Market Update & Managed Signage

Florian Rotberg & Stefan Schieker, invidis consulting

9:15 AM – 9:45 AM Panel: State of the Industry

Tamara Bebb (Spectrio), Frank Pisano (Bluefin), IV Dickson (SageNet), Stan Richter (Signage OS)

9:45 AM – 10:15 AM AI in Digital Signage

Stefan Schieker, invidis consulting

10:15 AM – 10:45 AM Panel: Next-Gen Concepts & Experiences

Bryan Meszaros (OpenEye), Mitchell Goss (Zero-in), Johannes Troeger (Ameria)

10:45 AM – 11:15 AM Best of Digital Signage: Global Site Inspection Tour

Florian Rotberg, invidis consulting

11:15 AM – 11:30 AM Wrap-up

For more information on the digital signage program at Infocomm, check out our separate Infocomm Guide.