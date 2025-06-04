Wildstone and Hygh Partner to Expand Germany’s DooH Market

June 4, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Wildstone Capital is shaking up the German digital out-of-home (DooH) sector through a strategic partnership with Berlin-based Hygh. The collaboration aims to develop a nationwide network of large-format LED displays, allowing media owners to focus on sales while Wildstone handles installation, financing and operations.

Already managing 3,000+ out-of-home (OoH) screens globally, Wildstone’s cooperation with Hygh in Germany could disrupt the country’s outdoor advertising landscape, traditionally dominated by the market leaders Ströer and Wall (JC Decaux).

A Rising Star in Digital Advertising

The move comes just weeks after Wildstone received the invidis Strategy Award in the Rising Star category, further solidifying its ambition in Germany’s high-growth DooH sector.

“We have built one of the most extensive and flexible digital networks in German city centers. Now, we’re ready to bring larger formats to more cities,” said Antonius Link, co-founder and CIO of Hygh. CEO Fritz Frey previously emphasized that LED displays were a key priority for Hygh’s expansion strategy.

Large-Scale Growth Across Major Cities

The partnership combines Hygh’s DooH-expertise—particularly in shop window DooH—with Wildstone’s global investment power.

According to Stefan Bergler, Managing Director DACH at Wildstone, the agreement ensures Wildstone fully finances and operates the infrastructure, while Hygh handles exclusive media sales for the new network.

The first screens will go live in Q4 2025, with the initial rollout targeting Germany’s 10 largest cities. Planned LED displays will reach up to 36 square meters, though Wildstone notes that larger installations remain possible. For now, all displays will be positioned on private land.

Industry Disruption: Hygh Challenges Ströer and Wall

This partnership marks a major shift in Germany’s outdoor advertising landscape, where Ströer and Wall traditionally dominated public DooH spaces.

Since fall 2024, industry boundaries have become blurred:

Ströer is reportedly launching a nationwide shop window network under its Neo brand—directly competing with Hygh’s core market.

Now, Hygh is entering Ströer and Wall’s public space stronghold, focusing on large-format LED screens.

Wildstone’s financial backing and expertise strengthen Hygh’s expansion strategy, positioning it as a key challenger brand in the German DooH industry.

invidis Commentary The Hygh-Wildstone partnership could reshape competitive dynamics, particularly on private land and building facades. While Ströer and Wall maintain their dominance in city contracts, competition for individual display sites may intensify. However, the biggest challenge in DooH isn’t securing screen locations—it’s navigating regulatory permits. Established players still hold a decisive advantage in municipal negotiations, making future market shifts highly dependent on policy developments.