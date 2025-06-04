Korbyt Introduces AI Agents to Automate Content Creation and Delivery

June 4, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

At DSS Europe in Munich a couple of weeks ago, one of the most talked-about topics was how digital signage software vendors can harness the power of AI. Many conversations centered on the potential for CMS providers to train AI models with their own data to create tailored, signage-specific tools – especially autonomous AI agents designed to perform reall specific tasks and save network operators a lot of time.

So far, we’ve seen only few of these signage-specific agents. But Korbyt’s latest announcement shows that ISVs are indeed working behind the scenes on integrating AI into their offering. The workplace communication specialist will launch a suite of five AI agents designed to streamline and elevate digital signage operations. The first two in the lineup – CreateAI and CurateAI – will be introduced at Infocomm next week in Orlando.

Korbyt describes them like this:

CreateAI leverages generative AI to simplify digital signage content creation, using intuitive guided prompts to customize branded templates and content, including images and text, in a fraction of the time. It slashes content creation time from hours to minutes, empowering teams to produce branded messaging faster, without increasing headcount or creative bandwidth.

CurateAI uses AI to optimize digital signage content distribution in real time, utilizing business logic to prioritize the most relevant, high-impact messages based on views and popularity. Eliminating guesswork and automating the delivery of the highest-performing content helps maximize the ROI of every screen without constant oversight and manual updates.

According to this description, the GenAI agent CurateAI doesn’t create visuals from scratch but instead assists users in transforming their inputs into polished, brand-compliant signage. Curate AI then automates the content delivery based on metrics. Much of this automation is likely powered by data gleaned from Korbyt’s broader workplace experience platform, which not only includes the digital signage CMS but also workplace apps.

According to Korbyt CEO Ankur Ahlowalia, the AI suite is all about scaling productivity:

“Our new AI suite boosts productivity at scale, enabling teams to do more with less time and fewer resources. By turning every screen, space and interaction into intelligent assets, we’re unlocking greater output and operational agility across the enterprise. And we’re making it easy by empowering teams to do all of this through intuitive, AI-driven tools that eliminate the need for complex technical knowledge or large IT resources.”

The company plans to roll out three more AI agents aimed at other facets of workplace management: ConciergeAI (Q 2025) for space booking, CommandAI (2026) for device management, and ClarityAI (2026) for smart analytics.