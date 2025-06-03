Goodbye Spreadsheats? Broadsign Automates Guaranteed Bookings for DooH

June 3, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

While the World Out of Home Organization (WOO) is holding its annual congress in Mexico City, Broadsign – one of the largest SSPs for digital out-of-home – is taking a big step toward simplifying media planning in out-of-home. With its new In-Advance feature, booking DooH campaigns could soon be as easy and efficient as real-time programmatic buying – without the spreadsheets and back-and-forth emails.

In-Advance is a new adtech layer that integrates with existing Demand Side Platforms (DSPs). It’s already available in Broadsign’s own DSP, Outmoove. With In-Advance, media buyers can lock in DooH campaigns months ahead of time, but using the same logic and process of programmatic real-time booking. The goal, Broadsign says, is to remove the manual hassle from media planning. No more digging through inventory lists or juggling Excel files, whether booking directly or programmatically.

WPP Media Netherlands (formerly GroupM Netherlands) was among the first to give it a try, using Outmoove to book DooH campaigns across the Netherlands.

What’s promising is that all the perks of programmatic – like data-driven targeting and dynamic control – are now being applied to pre-booked campaigns, which could make a real difference in making DooH more accessible. Support for traditional static inventory is also in the pipeline.

Eventually, Broadsign’s full inventory of 1.5 million analog and digital ad spots is set be available for advance booking – although Broadsign gives network operators the choice on which of their ad spaces to offer ahead of time. Because media owner have traditionally offered only parts of their inventory on programmatic SSPs, this new feature is also supposed to give Broadsign’s DSP partners access to inventory that wasn’t available before.

According to Broadsign, more DSP partners and DooH networks are on the way, and In-Advance is officially live as part of the latest SSP platform update.