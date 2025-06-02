AI-Powered Drive-Thru and High-Brightness Displays Transform QSRs

June 2, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

The quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry is undergoing a major shift with AI-powered drive-thru and kiosk solutions, designed to boost staff productivity and accelerate customer service. From voice-recognition technology to high-brightness digital signage, the latest innovations are redefining efficiency and customer experience.

AI Takes Center Stage at NRA Show

At the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show in Chicago, more than 53,000 attendees explored the latest food and technology trends. While culinary innovations took the spotlight, QSR technology, including kiosks and digital signage, became a major topic of discussion.

Samsung, in partnership with Soundhound, introduced an end-to-end omnichannel voice AI platform, enabling QSR operators to deliver fast and seamless ordering across front-of-house, back-of-house, and off-premise channels. The system integrates with drive-thru kiosks, but its latest iteration connects to in-vehicle infotainment systems and other smart devices, allowing voice-activated, hands-free ordering on the go.

Samsung also highlighted a Burger King UK concept as a best practice, demonstrating that, despite fewer QSR locations in Europe, cutting-edge solutions are being deployed at a high level.

AI-Driven Voice Technology Enhances Customer Experience

Unlike established digital signage solutions, Soundhound’s AI-powered platform integrates with in-car infotainment systems, offering a seamless, real-time takeout experience. Customers can place orders, pay hands-free, and navigate to the nearest pickup location using only their voice—ushering in a new era of frictionless food service.

One of the biggest challenges for voice-driven drive-thru signage is filtering ambient noise—such as engine sounds and street traffic—from customer orders. The Soundhound solution is among the first to leverage Agentic AI, connecting multiple AI agents across different QSR operators to ensure accuracy and responsiveness.

Solving the Drive-Thru Display Challenge

Despite advancements in digital signage, many QSR chains struggle to properly operate LCD screens in drive-thru locations, particularly without protective canopies. Direct sunlight exposure often leads to discoloration within months, while poor cooling and brightness control increase energy costs.

To address these challenges, LG Electronics and other display vendors are continuously refining outdoor screen technology, improving durability, visibility, and energy efficiency.

As AI and digital signage continue to disrupt and enhance the QSR industry, the integration of voice AI and high-brightness displays is shaping the future of quick-service customer interactions.

invidis comment Digital signage concepts for QSR are some of the most challenging business critical in the industry. The outdoor tear and wear is extreme (on-site inspection) and order terminals need to be super reliable for low costs. The challenge is close to squaring the circle. We have seen hundreds of installations and are too often disappointed. Sometime it is the integrators fault, more often store manager are missing ownership. Discolored to almost unreadable screens are no exception. The industry and network owners aka QSR chains need to switch to managed services, where service providers are responsible for the lifecycle and uptime of hardware. It comes at a price, but business critical signage drives revenue and customer satisfaction.