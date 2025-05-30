Sustainability: Samsung Earns ‘Product Carbon Reduction’ Certifications for Digital Signage Screens

May 30, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Samsung Electronics America announced that nearly 80 models in its 2025 TV, soundbar and signage lineups have received Product Carbon Reduction and Product Carbon Footprint certifications from TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognized certification organization based in Germany.

For the digital signage industry relevant products include The Frame Pro (LS03FW) and LCD Signage (QMC 43”, 50”, 55”, 75”). In addition, the company is also working towards obtaining certification for its Color E-Paper commercial displays later this year.

The certifications from TÜV Rheinland are awarded following a rigorous evaluation of a product’s entire lifecycle – including manufacturing, transportation, usage and disposal – based on internationally recognized sustainability standards.

While digital signage hardware is more robust and usually requires higher power consumption – product design, manufacturing, transport and packaging can and should be as sustainable as consumer TVs.

Even if North American digital signage buyer are less interested in sustainability features compared to Europe, greener and more energy efficient product features are coming through the backdoor. Signage products are developed for the global market – reduced carbon footprint included.