PPDS Introduces Ultra-Low Energy Displays at Infocomm 2025

May 30, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

At Infocomm 2025, Taiwan-based PPDS – known for its Dutch heritage – will unveil its new generation of Philips All-in-One Unite dvLED and TAA-compliant digital signage screens in Orlando.

Returning to Infocomm (booth 3351), PPDS will showcase its latest advancements in sustainable display technology, including new Philips dvLED and digital signage solutions.

Honoring Industry Leader Martijn van der Woude

During the event, PPDS will host a special tribute to Martijn van der Woude, VP of Global Business Development and Marketing, who sadly passed away on April 21, 2025. The tribute will take place on June 11 at 3 PM at the Philips booth, with details to be confirmed soon.

Ron Cottaar, Director of Global Marketing at PPDS, remarked: “Infocomm 2025 will be our first opportunity to come together as a global industry following Martijn’s passing. He was a highly regarded presence at Infocomm – whether delivering keynotes, connecting with customers, or engaging with the press. This moment will allow us to honor his legacy, share stories, and celebrate all those we have lost in the industry. The show must go on, but we will always remember them.”

A Hub of Digital Innovation

PPDS will join 700 other exhibitors and an estimated 30,000 visitors inside the Orange County Convention Center for live product demonstrations and discussions on the latest industry trends.

The Philips Booth will feature AI-enabled solutions and content and advanced sustainable digital signage solutions – including dvLED walls, digital signage, interactive displays, business TVs, ePaper screens, and the remote device management platform Philips Wave.

Product Unveilings

PPDS will introduce a new Philips Unite LED All-in-One Series – a flexible and foldable display solution. The new corporate display solution – according to PPDS inspired by PPDS’ exclusive partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing – provides fast installations, easy transport, and efficient storage.

Attendees will also get a first look at PPDS’ latest Philips digital signage models, including its TAA-compliant range and a brand-new energy efficient series. Featured innovations include the Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign and the ePaper Philips Tableaux range.