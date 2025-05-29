Summit: AI-in-AV Initiative premiers at Infocomm 25

May 29, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

AI is fundamentally reshaping the ProAV and digital signage industry. From GenAI in content creation, to Analytical AI for managed services and Agentic AI for customer experiences.

ProAV leaders face a critical challenge: how to navigate its potential efficiently and effectively to stay ahead rather than follow. Many organizations are eager to lead, but finding the right strategy remains a struggle.

To address this, the Nexxt initiative, led by industry experts Byron Tarry (former CEO of GPA), Julian Phillips (SVP at AVI-SPL), Jon Sidwick (MD of Blue Touch Paper), and other senior executives, is hosting the AI in AV Executive Leadership Summit at Infocomm 25.

This free-to-attend half-day conference, starting on Tuesday, June 10th at 12:30p, features a great line-up of AI thought leaders in the ProAV industry. The summit is designed for senior business strategy and innovation leaders from AV and related sectors, offering insights into how AI is transforming the market and how companies can harness its power for innovation and growth.

The summit is supported by Microsoft and Avixa

Agenda Overview

12:30 – 1:00 PM | Welcome + Context + The Launch of Nexxt

Byron Tarry, Founder & Chief Transformation officer – Nexxt

1:00 – 2:00 PM | Fireside Keynote – The Future of AI in Enterprise Strategy

Ilya Bukshteyn, Corporate VP – Microsoft Teams Ecosystem

2:00 – 2:30 PM | Keynote – Business Model Transformation in the AI Era

Julian Phillips, SVP @ AVI-SPL, Speaker, Author, & Industry Strategist

2:30 – 3:10 PM | Panel: What Leadership Needs to do Now

Jon Sidwick – Blue Touch Paper,

Erik DiGiorgi – Netspeek,

Hurrairah bin Sohail – Inavate Magazine,

Mradul Sharma – 3CDN,

Justin Watts – AMD

Networking + Coffee Break

3:25 – 4:40 PM | Applied AI in Action: Case Study + Audience Reflection Sessions

Karen Castano – AlmoExertis,

Bill Fons – CTI,

4:40 – 5:15 PM | Closing Panel Round: From Inspiration to Implementation

All Panelists + case study participants

5:15 – 5:30 PM | Closing and a Call to Action & Engagement

Byron Tarry