Orlando: The Most Significant Infocomm in Years

May 28, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

The North American ProAV industry is set to gather in Orlando for its annual event, Infocomm 25. This year’s show comes at a time of significant change, driven by AI advancements, hyperscalers, managed services, and evolving tariffs. Organizers report strong registration numbers from the US- Infocomm’s core market – but overall attendance may be impacted by strict entry regulations, which could discourage international visitors.

One notable change is Samsung’s presence – or rather, its absence – from the show floor. For the first time in years, one of Infocomm’s largest exhibitors will not have a booth but will instead hold meetings in dedicated rooms. Despite this, the exhibition floor should be full with leading industry players showcasing their latest products and solutions.

Industry Trends 2025

The industry is at a major crossroad and this year’s Infocomm is shaping up to be one of the most significant events of the decade, as the industry faces major disruptions. AI continues to reshape workflows, supply chains are being challenged by fluctuating tariffs—some at historic highs—and hyperscalers like AWS are becoming increasingly influential in ProAV. At the same time, the shift toward managed services is opening the digital signage market to IT integrators.

Even sustainability—traditionally a lower priority in North America—will be a key theme, though subtly. Over the past four years, many manufacturers have improved energy efficiency, reduced the use of virgin plastics, and eliminated color printing on packaging. The ProAV industry operates globally, and North America is benefiting from these advancements; for example, Samsung’s entire 2025 commercial display lineup is now EPEAT Silver-certified.

Infocomm’s organizer, Avixa, has put together a broad education program covering both industry fundamentals and emerging trends. As part of the event, invidis/Sixteen-Nine will again host the Digital Signage Market Insights Breakfast on Wednesday, June 11, from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM.