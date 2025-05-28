DooH: “Holographic” 3D-Truck Hits Las Vegas

May 28, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

A new era of mobile advertising is set to unfold in Las Vegas with the arrival of Flo Advertising’s 3D Holographic Experience Truck. Developed in collaboration with Hypervsn and Firefly, the truck features the infamous 3D LED rotor displays, supposed to captivate audiences in high-traffic areas, conventions, and live events.

Combining two familiar technologies – LED trucks and Hypervsn’s LED rotor-based 3D displays – the vehicle brings an attention-grabbing, holographic experience to the world of digital out-of-home (DooH) advertising.

“With Firefly’s national reach and strong partnerships with leading agencies and brands, we are excited to bring this revolutionary technology to mobile advertising,” said Altug Simsek, SVP of Firefly.

Hypervsn, known for its small-scale rotor displays in retail and promotional sectors, is now expanding its focus toward larger solutions, including installations inside the Las Vegas Sphere and AI-driven interactive avatars.

invidis opinion LED rotor-based displays are a highlight for trade shows but usually disappoint in standard digital signage applications. Not just because of the rotor noise and the necessary protecting glass but mainly because of the picture quality. In today’s instagramable experience world, the effects of LED rotors fail miserable. To capture the 3D effect properly, consumers must use a dedicated photo app, as regular cameras won’t suffice. LED rotors work best on show trucks with ample viewing distance, and in true Las Vegas fashion, a dispensary visit might enhance the personal holographic experience. After all, what happens in Vegas, rotates in Vegas.