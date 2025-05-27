A New Chapter for Sixteen:Nine: Hello from invidis

May 27, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

“We miss Dave already!”

I’m sure that’s what you’re all thinking. And we get it – we miss his snarky posts, too. While we don’t possess the same level of sass as Dave – after all, we’re German – our history in the digital signage industry is just as long.

“We” – that’s invidis. Some of you may know us from the daily German newsletter we’ve been sending out since 2006, or from our weekly English version we started in 2024.

But our team does a lot more than just report on the digital signage universe. We’ve recently been called the “Euro whisperers of Digital Signage,” which sums it up pretty well. We conduct market studies, organize conferences like the Digital Signage Summit Europe, host intimate executive gatherings around the world, publish a yearly 200-page report called the invidis Yearbook (download here), and provide both strategic and operational consulting.

The main thing is: We don’t do cheerleading.

Just like Dave Haynes’s work, our publishing is – and always has been – independent. It’s financed through ads, but we keep those strictly separate from our reporting. This shared approach is the reason why Dave Haynes and invidis have become trusted content partners over the years – and why we, together with Sixteen:Nine owner Spectrio, will be continuing his legacy.

Interested in advertising or marketing opportunities on Sixteen:Nine?

Please get in touch with Christine Koller at: christine.koller@invidis.com

Continuing to write on Sixteen:Nine will be me, Antonia Hamberger, our editor-in-chief Balthasar Mayer, and invidis founder Florian Rotberg. We’re currently looking for editorial support – so if you’re a native English-speaking editor with experience in digital signage and AV, please reach out to newsdesk@invidis.com!

No one can ever replace Dave, but we will bring something different to the table:

Our team travels roughly 230 days a year and regularly interviews all the relevant players in the market – large integrators, hardware manufacturers, tech giants, and CMS companies. Being on the road so much, we gather best practices from around the world and compile them for what we like to call our “Best in Signage” collection.

We visit and cover most ProAV trade shows worldwide – including all Infocomm shows and ISE in Barcelona.

Through our Digital Signage Business Climate Index (DBCI), we measure the pulse of the industry every quarter. We’ll publish the results – along with our commentary – on Sixteen:Nine.

We will cover all relevant news in the digital signage industry with our own spin – we’ll never copy press releases word for word. That said, please share any future press releases with newsdesk@invidis.com. We’re happy to receive product announcements, project wins, and case studies – as long as they are recent and relevant. We’re looking forward to hearing from your company!

Thanks for sticking with me through this little intro. We’re excited (and honestly, a bit humbled) to help carry the torch on Sixteen:Nine. While the voice may sound a bit different, the goal stays the same: honest, independent coverage of the digital signage world. Let’s keep the conversation going – see you in the comments, the inbox, or at the next trade show.

Antonia Hamberger