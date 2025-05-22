Miami’s Primeview Showing Fine Pitch LED At InfoComm That Rolls Up Like A Window Shade

May 22, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Miami-based LED display firm Primeview has pushed out PR on what it calls the world’s first LED Roll-Up Display … except for the ones I saw last year in Taiwan from another manufacturer called PanelSemi.

Setting that aside, it’s an interesting twist on large-format displays – with a fine pitch Chip on Board screen that rolls up and down like window shades or old school projector screens.

The company, which seems to specialize somewhat on more offbeat form factors, will feature the ReVolve displays at InfoComm next month, up the road from them in Orlando.

Headlining this year’s experience is the ReVolve, Primeview’s game-changing LED roll-up display that merge sleek design, motorized functionality and breathtaking performance. With pixel pitches as fine as 0.7mm, vivid color fidelity and ruggedized GOB construction, ReVolve offers a digital canvas that appears and disappears on demand—preserving open space, cleanlines and design flexibility.

“ReVolve redefines what’s possible in digital display,” said Shay Giuli, CEO of Primeview. “Whether it’s integrated in a ceiling or mounted on a wall, it brings a level of automation and artistry the industry has never seen before. It’s built for architects, creatives and technologists who want AV experiences that can be both seen and unseen.”

No idea on price, but likely a lot of $$$$$$ because it is new and small volumes.

The roll-up thing is possible because the modules are little slats, like window blinds, instead of rectangles or squares. I dunno how much demand there would be for this, but it will get lots of oohs and aahs from people, at least. I was in “I want one” mode when LG had a roll-up OLED TV, until I found out I could buy a luxury car for the same price.

You could imagine this in the boardrooms of companies who like bling for when clients are in.

Here’s a promo video …

I saw a version of this roll-up demo’d in Taiwan by PanelSemi last fall, but it is a company of engineers who didn’t strike me as having much of the way in sales and marketing chops. I think they want to just be the manufacturers of their skinny screens.

There are also at least three companies in China making versions of roll-up displays. If you follow the LED space, you know most of what’s sold by LED companies in other countries like the US originated with Chinese white label manufacturers.