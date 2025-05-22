Day 1 DSSE – Lightning Impressions

May 22, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Up and at it for the second and kinda sorta opening day of the annual Digital Signage Summit Europe in Munich.

The event has expanded to three days, with yesterday being a pre-event sorta thing filled with technical panel discussions on hot topics like AI. It was still set-up day for the micro trade show and the formal event and conference begins this morning.

I am moderating seven panels over the next couple of days, so once I was squared away on the topics and panelists – agendas and people shift as travel plans for people change – I was in my room much of the time prepping for those with reasonably intelligent sets of questions. So I did not spend much time at all in any panels, and took zero notes.

My friends at Invidis. who put the event on with the same company that does ISE (and office mates in Munich), had two editors there and you can find coverage on sessions here. If your browser is in a good mood it will auto-translate from German.

What I can say is the panels I was in were packed, and also that attending and writing about this event for the last couple of years has seemingly attracted more people from overseas. I counted numerous people who made the trip over from the U.S. for the first time.

Big tip of the hat to industry veteran Sian Rees, now a consultant, who moderated seven panels just yesterday. I saw her at day’s end, with a big glass of wine and a 1,000 yard stare. That’s a lot of material to navigate!

And she has three or four more tomorrow.

Hat tips as well to Lenovo for beers at a nearby bar, and Navori Labs and Google’s ChromeOS team for a big group dinner at the hotel’s fine dining restaurant. Lots of little things with foam and drops of this and that had us guessing what was on the plates. Great French wine.

Gotta motor!

More, maybe, tomorrow, but huge day ahead.