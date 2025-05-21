Peerless-AV Makes Its Universal LED Wall Mount System Slimmer And Stronger

May 21, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The AV infrastructure firm Peerless-AV has announced a set of refinements to its SEAMLESS Connect Universal mounting system, with the idea that an evolved product makes it easier to get direct view LED video walls up tight and proper.

The press release suggests the product is just launching but I know I wrote about it a year ago. Whatever the case, like most products, the system has evolved – likely in part from the feedback of installers and end-user demands. The system is now slimmer and stronger, and comes with a pile of things to ensure an LED wall looks like one flat canvas, with no evidence of where modules are inter-connected.

From PR:

At its heart is the SEAMLESS Connect Universal dvLED Mounting System, engineered with an entirely new specification to address evolving customer parameters and further extend dvLED integration boundaries. The system is compatible with most latching dvLED cabinets and can scale to any size or configuration, including large-scale and inside/outside corner-wrapping displays, without limits. A minimal 40mm depth makes it the slimmest on the market, delivering the most discreet wall profile available and making it ideal for ADA-compliant deployments.

1.6″ (40mm) of Z-Axis (depth) adjustment enables integrators to overcome wall irregularities for a precise fit over a bigger surface area with a new gear mechanism that offers greater control of in/out adjustments. The wall plate also includes 13mm height adjustment for quick spacing corrections.

The strength and total load capacity of the mount structure have dramatically increased. The unique quick-connect clamp is now made of cast aluminum, bolstering the clamping force and increasing load capacity. The clamp’s new built-in, lock/unlock lever offers intuitive, secure latching, and an extended tab provides a self-locating aspect to assist when hanging the display. A jacking screw allows fine micro-adjustment up to 6mm for cabinet-to-cabinet alignment.

The patent-pending universal spacer provides horizontal extrusion spacing based on preconfigured display size options. The spacer’s weight has been reduced by 40% and a built-in level assures that the spacer is held straight and that the spacing is precise. In addition, the spacer can be used as a caliper for non-standard display sizes.

Additional enhancements include an integrated expandable joiner, eliminating on-site cutting for most installations. Further joiners come pre-fixed to the extrusion for a tighter grip from the front. A new Z-axis/depth adjustment target tool supports a more hands-free experience.

For application scenarios where mounting directly to a wall is not feasible, the SEAMLESS Connect Universal range now includes new substructure categories – floor-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling, bolt down, mobile cart and freestanding – to safely support the total load of a dvLED video wall or all-in-one display.