Smallish LED Tunnel Creates Big Visuals At New Thai Experiential Space

May 19, 2025 by Dave Haynes

This is an experiential space that recently opened in Bangkok, Thailand – especially interesting because it uses a relatively small amount of LED display to create a set of huge visual experiences.

It’s a an LED tunnel lined floor to curved ceiling with display, and while kinda sorta small physically when compared to big LED film production volumes or immersive entertainment spaces done with projection-mapping, the creative and motion make the space seem huge and VERY trippy.

The attraction, as far as I can tell, is among the latest of several that have opened in Asia – launched by Space & Time Cube+ (China) Co Ltd. As can happen with Chinese companies, it was hard to find much detail.

Whatever the case, it shows again what’s possible with LED everywhere.