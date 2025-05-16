German Pump Systems Company Invests Big In LED Displays Around Corporate Campus

May 16, 2025 by Dave Haynes

If the planets align, I will have stumbled off an overnight flight to Munich this morning (no upgrade, dammit!) as this scheduled post goes up about a very impressive and extensive use of LED display for a corporate campus about six hours drive away in Dortmund.

The pump and pump systems company Wilo Group put what would have to have been a BIG capital and operating investment in display tech that serves a variety of purposes:

Outside: A 325 square meter U-shaped facade at the Wilo tech center, using 6mm. The main face is 28 meters wide and 7 meters high, with side wings that are each 9mm;

Lobby: I don’t see details but I like how the designers and integrators came up with an irregular LED canopy suspended by thin cables;

More lobby: No details, but a huge video wall in a common area;

Meeting space: Looking vey much like one of those LED volume mutlimedia studios, the meeting space has wraparound fine pitch LED walls with a resokution of 23,040 by 2,176. Playback is sync’d, the screens are interactive, there’s a “markerless tracking system” (whatever that is), and 72 speakers.

This Linkedin post says: Four totally unique installations, integrated by our partner tennagels Medientechnik GmbH in cooperation with Mehnert Corporate Design, driven by a total of 9 ioversal Vertex Systems, interfering with Crestron Electronics, Stage Precision GmbH, MA Lighting International GmbH, Unity, ENCIRCLED audio solutions and proprietary building automation systems.

Impressive stuff! I particularly like that canopy, and using the lobby display to tell the company story and show facilities and KPIs. Immersive, wow factor creative like faux waterfalls is nice, but I often think boring but directly relevant is a good thing.