TCL Demos Both Godzilla and SIM Card-sized MicroLEDs At Display Week

May 15, 2025 by Dave Haynes

TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology, aka TCL, has a big stand at this week’s Display Week in Silicon Valley, and among the demos is 219-inch microLED video wall display. It is tiled, so it is not one single slab of screen.

It has a 36:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 5,760 by 1,440, so give its sheer scale, the pixel density can’t be that high. This might also be one of those cases in which a manufacturer adopts its own definition of microLED, versus the widely accepted ones of LEDs being smaller – both tall and wide – than 100 microns.

This is interesting because TCL is also showing the polar opposite in teeny display tech – a half-inch Si-MicroLED display that has 5,080 pixels per inch and can push, TCL says, 4 million nits. I’m no scientist but that seems like the sort of brightness level that would burn a hole through concrete.

TCL says it is the world’s smallest silicon-based microLED screen, and is aimed at uses like next-gen wearables and micro projectors.

The Chinese manufacturer is also showing a series of OLED panels that are inkjet printed, with printing seen as a way OLED panel makers can improve manufacturing accuracy, reduce waste, and speed production. “The showcase underscores TCL CSOT’s progress in bringing IJP OLED closer to commercial readiness through improvements in efficiency, process maturity, and product scalability.”