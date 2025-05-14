Premier League’s Brighton Switches On UK’s First Transparent LED Glass Balustrade System

May 14, 2025 by Dave Haynes

There is a lot of building-grade glass out there, and as LED technology has improved and matured, it makes sense that glass surfaces will start doubling up as screens.

There are not all that many reference cases outside of China, but here’s a high profile one in the UK – at the home grounds of Brighton’s Premier League football club.

This is what’s called The Terrace, a new fan zone area at the American Express Stadium. It has the UK’s first transparent LED glass balustrade system – essentially a glass railing system on the mezzanine of the kinda sorta beer garden. The venue is open throughout the week, not just for home games.

There are 20 units tiled together, using 6mm LED from China’s NEXNOVO in building-grade glass. The panels are 79% transparent, can push at least 2,500 nits, and as you can see in the video below, have a resolution tight enough to show things like the club’s logo and branding for beers presumably on tap there.

Versions of this LED on/in glass tech have been around for a while now – notably LG’s adhesive film. But that product has a much lower/coarser pixel pitch, and while I have seen some other films with tighter pitches, the back side that has all the wiring and plastic driving and supporting the LEDs doesn’t tend to look so hot.

You can see at 15 seconds into this video the back-end is pretty inoffensive.

The solution was developed for the club by UK-based Digital Messaging Company.

The club, just to calm diehard fans, is more formally known as Brighton & Hove Albion. It sits on the middle of the table for England’s top pro men’s league as the season winds down.