DSS Europe Makes Final Registration Push For Next Week’s Event; Adds More Detail

May 13, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The organizers of next week’s Digital Signage Summit (DSS) Europe in Munich are doing a last push on registrations, with added detail on what attendees can expect if they register for the annual conference and micro trade show.

It is a three day event for a first time, and as a result, has the largest speaker line-up to date. It also has a pile of subject-specific panels, and as of this morning, I have eight sessions to lead and/or referee. That will make my evening weisse beer(s) well earned at the Hilton Munich Airport lobby bar, or in the airport bier garden.

Among the things new for this year is a smartphone app. Those things can be good for navigating giant events like ISE, but for much more intimate events like this, the key benefit is what is described as an “advanced matchmaking engine that suggests meaningful connections between delegates, as well as between delegates and exhibitors, based on shared interests. Users can seamlessly schedule meetings or start conversations directly within the app. This upgrade makes networking more meaningful and less manual, significantly enriching the event experience.”

To further enhance the networking experience DSS Europe will introduce the Matchmaking Lounge, also sponsored by Lenovo, which opens on Thursday 22 and Friday 23 May. This dedicated space facilitates meetings and professional interactions driven by the app’s intelligent matchmaking suggestions.

Italian integrator M-Cube is bringing in tech to provide “digital signage touchpoints” around the venue, which has a big atrium between hotel towers, and panel sessions scattered down hallways in meeting spaces.

There are 24 exhibiting companies, as well as what is called a Green Signage Lounge, sponsored by Phillips Professional Display Systems and featuring stuff like e-paper displays.

Day 1, new this year, is a Digital Signage Tech Forum “aimed at technical decision makers and will explore key topics such as connecting to corporate backend systems, cybersecurity, remote device management, and AI integration.”

There is also a ChromeOS Masterclass titled “Google’s Innovation Engine: Fueling Next-Level Digital Signage with AI, ChromeOS & Unmatched Stability” on May 22 about Guess What.

Also, from PR:

The invidis Compass Workshop will introduce the updated web-based interface of the Compass platform, first launched at DSS Europe 2023. The tool provides structured, expert-verified comparisons of digital signage CMS solutions and now includes Use Case filtering to support project-specific selection. The session will conclude with a roundtable discussion, inviting input on how integration services, from hardware deployment to content management, should be reflected in future iterations of the tool.

In addition, invidis will sponsor a Green Signage Workshop on 22 May. The session offers an update on EU sustainability regulations, showcases upcoming eco-friendly product innovations, and introduces the invidis carbon footprint calculator. The workshop concludes with a roundtable discussion on current industry challenges, making it ideal for professionals seeking practical insights and peer exchange on green signage.

Women’s Breakfast: Sponsored by Lenovo, the Women’s Breakfast will be held on the morning of Friday, 23 May. This session aims to empower women in digital signage and includes a presentation and panel discussion, followed by networking over breakfast. Advance registration is required.

Regional Breakfasts: Sponsored by Phillips Professional Display Systems, Friday morning will also play host to two Regional Breakfasts: A French Market Breakfast in partnership with Club du Digital Media, and a DACH Market Breakfast powered by invidis Impact. Conducted in French and German respectively, both events require advance registration.

You can still register at https://digitalsignagesummit.org and readers can get 30% off the ticket price by using the code DSSE25-MediaReader.

I’m actually heading over early to see my invidis friends ahead of the event (and praying my Air Canada upgrade request works), and will be there next week for all three days – moderating as needed and otherwise hanging out and listening.