UK Bridge’s Supports Lit Up, Projection-Mapped, To Mark VE Day

May 9, 2025 by Dave Haynes

This is great – a projection-mapping job last night marking the 80th anniversary of the end of hostilities in Europe, back in 1945.

The UK specialist firm Motion Mapping used two of the concrete supports of the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk, northeast of London, as the canvas for projection. This was done from a restaurant on the riverbank, and software allowed the column to be filled with visuals, even at an offset.

