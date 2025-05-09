Nanolumens, AUO Display Plus Form Partnership Focused On MicroLED

May 9, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Atlanta-based LED display vendor Nanolumens clearly sees a future for microLED as a large format display surface, having announced what’s termed as a strategic partnership with Taiwanese display manufacturing giant AUO, which has put much or most of the its expansion efforts from LCD to LED displays into the still R&D-ish micro side of the tech.

The partnership is with AUO Display Plus, which is part of AUO but entirely focused on displays, while the mothership does a bunch of things involving “optoelectronics.”

Nanolumens, like just about every LED display company outside of Asia, designs display products and may do some final assembly in-country, but components come over the Pacific by ship or air freight from contract and white label manufacturers. Even the biggest display companies, like Samsung, use third-party manufacturers for microLED. For example, versions of The Wall, Samsung’s much-hyped super fine pitch LED video wall, and the transparent microLED shown at big trade shows like ISE, were developed and manufactured by AUO.

So it makes sense for Nanolumens to develop closer ties with AUO than perhaps with BOE, the Chinese display giant that is also putting a lot of investment and resources into microLED. Sourcing from China is problematic both for tariffs and trade compliance reasons that zero in on security questions around Chinese electronics.

LED companies outside of Asia have no end of options for sourcing more conventional LED manufacturing, whether that’s SMD or Chip On Board. Import/export records show Nano gets a lot of its LED tech from a company in Nanjing, for example. But there are far fewer (at least at this point) manufacturers with microLED. There are several companies working in microLED in Taiwan, but almost all of them have some business ties with AUO.

It also makes sense, in marketing buzz terms, to be able to turn up at at trade shows with super fine-pitch product, as will happen in a few weeks at InfoComm in Orlando.

Here’s what the PR says about the deal. It’s a bit of a word salad light on details, and heavy on terms like possibilities and positioning.

The collaboration brings together Nanolumens’ proven expertise in engineering and integrating creative LED displays with AUO Display Plus’ industry-leading capabilities in microLED and commercial display manufacturing for design-forward environments. Together, the companies will deliver advanced solutions tailored to the evolving demands of sectors such as transportation, enterprise, retail, public art and cultural institutions.

“Partnering with AUO Display Plus empowers Nanolumens to scale our innovation roadmap more rapidly and deliver on complex projects with even greater efficiency,” says Ney Corsino, CEO of Nanolumens. “Together, we are well-positioned to lead the next wave of transformation in how organizations use visual technology to connect, inform, and inspire.”

By aligning research and development efforts, Nanolumens and AUO Display Plus will unlock new possibilities for transparent, large-format, and high-performance display solutions that blend seamlessly into architecture while delivering exceptional performance.

“AUO Display Plus is committed to building ecosystems of innovation with partners that share our vision for smarter, more immersive visual communication,” says Scott Hix, CMO of AUO Display Plus. “Nanolumens has proven itself as a leader in creative LED deployment, and this partnership allows us to jointly accelerate solutions that push the boundaries of what display technology can achieve in modern environments.”

The companies will showcase the first results of their collaboration in booth 3081 at InfoComm 2025 from June 11–13, 2025 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, highlighting a unified vision for the future of display technology and its role in shaping experiential environments.