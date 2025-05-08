OAAA Announces Annual Awards For Top OOH/DOOH Media Work

May 8, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) has been handing out awards for excellence in billboards, posters and other formats LONG before digital came along, and this week at its annual conference the trade association revealed the winners of the 83rd Annual OBIE Awards.

The Platinum OBIE Award, the top honor, went to Coca-Cola and its agency Ogilvy for Recycle Me – a billboard campaign that spotlighted the beverage company’s recyclable packaging.

It’s a bit hard to decode which awards are static and which are digital, so here’s all of them – with me bolding the ones that look or smell like digital to me:

Gold OBIE Awards were presented in the following categories:

Silver OBIE Awards recognized outstanding work in categories such as experiential, local, international, and combined formats:

Bronze OBIE Awards honored a wide range of innovative campaigns across formats:

Craft Awards celebrated creative excellence in execution:

Student OBIE Awards, now in their second year, spotlighted emerging talent from the next generation of creative leaders:

Winners were selected by a panel of top creative and media executives, chaired by Joe Sciarrotta, Worldwide Deputy Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy. Jurors represented leading organizations including Connelly Partners, Digitas, JPMorgan Chase, L’Oréal, MullenLowe, Ocean Outdoor, Outdoor Media Group, Pentagram, and SharkNinja.

