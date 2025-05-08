Clear Channel Sells Brazilian OOH/DOOH Business To Eletromidia, As It Continues Narrrowing Focus To U.S. Market

May 8, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The US-based outdoor media company Clear Channel is continuing its pullback from just about any market other than America – with the latest news that it is selling its Brazilian business to Eletromidia, the largest DOOH company in that country, for just $14 million.

Clear Channel businesses in Mexico, Peru, and Chile were already acquired by Global Vía Pública at the beginning of the year, meaning the company is fully divested from the LATAM market.

The U.S. company has also been selling off its businesses in Europe, parting with subsidiaries in Switzerland, Italy, France and a region termed as Northern Europe. It also had a deal involving Spain, though that last one got called off. Not sure where that’s at now.

Eletromidia already had about two-thirds of the OOH market in Brazil and this gives the company another 6,000 ad faces across 11 markets. The company uses CMS software firm 4yousee’s platform, having acquired the firm last year.