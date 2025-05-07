OAAA President Highlights Record Growth and Future Priorities at Annual OOH/DOOH Media Conference

May 7, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America is running its annual Out of Home (OOH) Media Conference this week in Boston, and as is custom the organization’s president Anna Bager did a keynote laying out where the industry is at and where it is going.

In her talk, Bager noted how OOH revenue in the U.S. topped $9 billion in 2024, up 4.5% and outpacing several other media channels, including digital display, cable TV, radio, newspapers, and magazines. Digital OOH now represents 34% of total OOH advertising spend.

Programmatic, Bager pointed out, jumped from 15% of total DOOH spend in 2023 to 24% in 2024, with projections suggesting it will reach 65% by 2029.

Using recent OAAA research, Bager emphasized OOH’s effectiveness across various metrics:

70% of U.S. consumers recall seeing OOH ads for personal care products, with more than half noting exposure within the last month;

83% of those viewers engaged with personal care ads, and 41% made a purchase;

For dining establishments, 71% recall seeing OOH ads, with nearly half within the last month;

86% of dining ad viewers took action after exposure.

Major brands are responding to these results with increased investment. Nike increased OOH spending by 443% year-over-year, while Samsung added $10 million to its OOH investment in 2024.

Bager laid out four strategic imperatives for the industry:

Unite as One Industry, One Voice – Align around a shared identity and value proposition with unified messaging and consistent metrics; Embrace Innovation and Acceleration – Fully integrate technology, automation, and AI to enhance creativity, extend reach, and improve results; Shift from Inside-Out to Outside-In – Focus on external opportunities and market demands rather than internal complexity, delivering simplicity, speed, accountability, and measurable results; Champion People and Future – Invest in talent development, including the Future Leaders Program in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

This week’s conference has more than 1,100 attendees, with Bager noting there are more brands and agencies represented than ever before.

