DSF Networking Event Set For Next Week In Detroit

May 7, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The next Digital Signage Federation networking event – called a DSF Mix & Mingle – is a week today in the great city of Detroit, in the Greektown district.

The event is at the Hollywood Casino at Greektown, in the Level 2 Club. It starts at 3:30 PM.

The DSF likes to pair the cocktail party with learning, and this time there are two components:

If Not An Experience, Then What? Howe Immersive Intent Turns Attention Into Impact, featuring Scott Shoeneberger, Bluewater.

In a world full of noise, attention is earned — not by shouting, but through immersion. This energizing session explores how immersive intent can cut through the clutter in any context. Discover the key principles that turn moments into movements, so you can ditch the throwaway touchpoints and create experiences that stick, spread, and spark action.

Have you Outgrown Your Digital Signage? Digital Signage Design for Gaming and Hospitality, featuring Jordan Mendoza of Electrosonic & Jason Oziem, from the host site Hollywood Casino.

Digital signage in gaming and hospitality should grow with your brand and your guests. During this talk, we’ll explore how to recognize when your system is holding you back and what it takes to create a future-ready experience. You’ll gain insights into designing flexible, scalable signage that adapts to evolving content and guest expectations.

This is the page for registration, which tends to involve a nominal fee for non DSF members.