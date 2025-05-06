OK Tribal Casino Uses Digital Signage To Boost Guest Engagement And Revenues

May 6, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma used digital signage across its tribal casino portfolio in that state, across 23 locations, all managed for several years now using Poppulo’s CMS software.

The software company has an online case study up on its site that digs into what was done, where and why at the tribe’s flagship Durant location, which has some 350 screens. While most of it is pretty conventional stuff, there are some notable things …

First, there’s an interesting portal-like LED install that leads to a different part of the gaming floor, with a ceiling display that transitions to a jagged component that flanks the stairs. I’ve seen LED ceilings and lotsa entryway wraparounds, but this does both.

It’s arguably a stupid thing to like, but I have an affection for stuff that just gets to the point … like a wayfinding kiosk that very matter-of-factly reads: INTERACTIVE MAP.

Side note: The Caesars property in Las Vegas – a total labyrinth – should have kiosks with on-screen labels that read: WHERE THE HELL AM I???

Hate that place. Can’t help but get hopelessly turned around, which I assume was the design and operating goal.

The other thing of note from Choctaw case study is the ROI on all of those screens:

The enhanced guest experience and strategic post-event signage led to increased dwell time and higher revenue. “Due to the promotions on our screens after an event, we see an extended time on our gaming floor and increased revenue from our food and beverage operations because guests now stick around rather than making a mass exodus after a show,” says Thomas O’Sullivan, the tribal casino’s Director of Marketing.

Additionally, adjustments to digital signage content have proven to result in tangible outcomes, such as a 25% daily increase in ticket sales for an underselling concert due to an increase of promotion on the casino’s screens.

“We saw ticket sales stagnate at the beginning of December. We got through basically New Year’s Eve knowing that we needed to keep the New Year’s Eve messaging strong and then in January, increased rotation and time of play for those slides for that show. From that point we saw ticket sales increase 25% each day, which led us all the way up to a sellout event at the end of February.”