More Pix And Video From That New Screen-rich Ikea In Central London

May 5, 2025 by Dave Haynes

A reader sent along some pix and videos shot at the new Ikea on London’s Oxford high street. While screens in Ikeas is not a new thing, the scale and use of screens in this new store is well beyond some flat panels on columns and in some of the scenes the retailer sets up to show living spaces.

The highest profile feature is a three-sided LED volume that Ikea says that space will enable it to feature and host interactive experiences and exhibitions for locally-relevant events. The video I saw confirms this is not big printed graphics but is indeed a fine pitch LED space, presumably with modules that are coated and therefore somewhat protected. This would be helpful given the area is also positioned as a play for little kids to hang out and cool their jets.

There is also a big bulkhead LED wall in the area transitioning between levels. I’ll have to make this a stop next time I am through London – probably on the way to ISE early next year.

Here’s a video walkabout from Youtube …