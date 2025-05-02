Seoul Now Has Its Own Big LED Sphere – In A City Park

May 2, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Hat tip to Damian Rezner for finding this …

Las Vegas is not the only big city with a big LED sphere visible to the public – with a 23-foot diameter elevated LED ball operating since March at Seokchon Lake Park in Seoul, South Korea.

The project went in as media art, with a goal of blending with both nature and the surrounding urban landscape in that absolutely huge and sprawling city.

The project was a collaboration of a Korean firm Impactrum (and its US partner or entity – not sure on this – BSI) and the small, Brooklyn-based creative tech shop Volvox Labs, which is run by Michael Schneider. I mention that because Michael is well-known and respected in digital signage circles for his work bridging art and experience with technology.