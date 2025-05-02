Mimo Shifts Product Manufacturing To Korea, Taiwan For Trade Compliance And Hedge Against Trade Volatility

May 2, 2025 by Dave Haynes

When I was in Taiwan for a week last fall, just days before the U.S. election, the subject of TAA compliance came up repeatedly – based on vendors looking for ways to ensure they could sell finished products to U.S. government agencies.

The Trade Agreements Act, briefly, requires that products sold to the U.S. government are either manufactured in the United States or in designated TAA-compliant countries, or that they are substantially transformed in one of these countries. The nut of it is the reluctance to directly buy and use electronics technology from China, over worries about things like security.

Since that time, the whole tariffs things has blown up out of the White House – making TAA even more important for vendors that chase lucrative contracts like the U.S. military.

Illinois-based Mimo – well known for its small form-factor displays – has gone big on TAA compliance, announcing this week how its full catalog of displays, tablets and AV solutions will be TAA compliant, once its remaining inventory is exhausted. Product is now lade in either Korea or Taiwan.

“While we cannot predict future changes to U.S. trade policy, Mimo has steadily increased the number of lines we manufacture in Korea and the rest have been moved to Taiwan,” says David Anderson, president and CEO of Mimo. “In addition to gaining an advantage in regulated markets, Mimo’s catalog is competitively priced at a time when pricing and procuring electronic equipment is a highly volatile exercise.”

The benefits of TAA compliance extend beyond selling to the U.S. federal government and agencies, including through the GSA (General Services Administration). Transparent supply chains lower the risk of sourcing substandard components and underscores Mimo’s commitment to ethical business practices and regulatory standards.

“Stabilizing the availability of Mimo products and solutions for the long term is a core value of the business,” adds Greg Topel, Chief Growth Officer at Mimo. “This operational shift allows Mimo to sell the full line of small displays, tablets and AV solutions with fewer delays and unpredictability. As of the date of this announcement, all of Mimo’s newly produced displays and tablets are carved out of the reciprocal tariff. We’re excited at the growth potential that TAA compliance and tariff-free production affords the business.”