Ikea Opens Screen-Filled City Store On London’s Busiest High Street

May 2, 2025 by Dave Haynes

While London’s Oxford Street seems mostly to cater to tourists, based on all the candy and cheap souvenir shops, the UK capital’s busiest retail high street continues to add more reasons for digital signage nerds to visit.

There is Outernet London at one end, by the Tottenham Court Road Underground station. There is the Flannels department store with its many windows lit up by LED displays. The Future Stores pop-up whose dominant feature is floor to ceiling, and ceiling, fine-pitch LED. And now Ikea, after several years in development, has opened a big branch right in the heart of Oxford Street that has a pile of flat panel and LED displays.

The store opened yesterday, and a couple of solutions providers – one UK, one from the Nordics region – have let me know they were involved. But that’s all they can say. The bigger the whale client, the harder it tends to be to get PR approval to talk about the project.

This fly-through video shows how the store has LED window displays at the sidewalk and mezzanine level, and a variety of displays and projections on bulkheads and walls. Fine pitch LED is being used for menu displays in the dining area. There is even a broadcast studio that appears to be backed by an LED wall, which would make sense because of the background flexibility that would offer. Ikea says that space will enable it to feature and host interactive experiences and exhibitions for locally-relevant events.

By Ikea standards, this is a small footprint version because of location and the urban market it serves. It has about ​​5,800 square meters of retail space and the building will also have four floors of office space, as well as three other retailers.

Top photo: Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments