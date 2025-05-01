Dynamic Content Without Coding: Digichief Launches Mercury Platform

May 1, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Lexington, KY-based Digichief has broadened its digital signage content solutions portfolio with what it calls the Digichief Mercury Content Platform, an in-house tool that uses flexible browser technologies like HTML5 to allow solutions providers and end-users to highly customize their automated on-screen content.

This intuitive platform, says Digichief, allows users to choose from a library of offerings, make design choices, curate to topics of interest, and output into a seamless playlist—all tailored to integrate effortlessly into their preferred signage solution.

Mercury is built for flexibility and simplicity, enabling businesses, content creators, and digital signage operators to craft visually stunning and highly functional HTML5 designs without the need for complex coding or technical expertise. Content choices include news feeds, weather forecast and conditions, pollen severity, sports scores, stocks, infotainment, lottery and more.

“We’re excited to introduce Mercury as a solution that bridges creativity and functionality,” said Bryan Mullins, Co-Founder at Digichief. “Our goal was to create a tool that not only simplifies content creation but also gives users the freedom to adapt and scale their design offerings to meet their unique needs. Whether you’re a small business, or signage platform, Mercury makes it easy to on-board content.”

In addition to its robust features, Mercury offers an accessible pricing structure designed to deliver exceptional value. The platform includes access to all content widgets under a low-cost subscription plan, available on either a monthly or yearly basis. To reward long-term commitment, Digichief is offering significant discounts for annual subscriptions, making it even more cost-effective for users to harness the full power of the platform.

The all-inclusive pricing model ensures that users can take advantage of every content widget and feature without worrying about hidden fees. From hyper-local information to customizable design elements, everything is covered under one straightforward plan, providing an affordable solution for deployments of all sizes.

I asked the guys at Digichief the thinking and origins of this …

“First, our clients had requested a portal for our HTML offerings, which would allow them to make more granular design choices, fonts, colors, logos, background graphics, that sort of thing,” says co-founder Gene Hamm. “Second, we also saw it as a growth area for our enterprise clients, and those looking to outsource dynamic content. Although we are always looking for new data integrations, Mercury is more to showcase our current library of assets. “

Digichief started developing Mercury in early 2024. The platform is now available and interested users who want to dabble with it can sign up for a free trial.