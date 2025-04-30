Korbyt Joins Growing List Of CMS Solutions Supporting Amazon’s $100 Signage Stick

April 30, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Amazon has signed on another CMS software firm that has developed support for the $100 Amazon Signage HDMI stick, with Dallas, TX-based Korbyt bringing the total to 22 companies.

While some of the early adopters were small companies that might raise questions like “Sorry, who???”, the online retailing giant has also signed up some pretty substantial ones – notably Poppulo and now Korbyt, whose solution is deeply rooted in corporate communications and who mostly works with large corporate clients.

I don’t know how many IT teams within Fortune 500 companies would sign off on $100 media playout devices that are variants of entry-level consumer TV devices, but I am guessing for solutions like Poppulo, ScreenCloud, Signagelive and some others in the Amazon Signage ecosystem there is a cohort of interested buyers who fall into the SMB bucket or may be larger, but want simple and low-cost hardware.

The Korbyt pitch calls out: Get all the performance you expect from an enterprise signage solution — 4K video support, secure boot, data encryption, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity—at a price point that works for budget-conscious teams. It’s a powerful, future-ready platform designed to deliver ROI from day one.

From PR:

Korbyt has collaborated with Amazon to introduce a cost-effective digital signage solution that simplifies content management and deployment at scale. The integration of the Korbyt Anywhere cloud-based content management system (CMS) with the Amazon Signage Stick gives organizations an affordable and easy-to-deploy signage solution that enhances digital communication in retail, manufacturing, corporate and educational environments.

“Collaborating with Amazon marks an important step forward in making digital signage more accessible, scalable and efficient for businesses of various sizes,” said Andrew Gildin, VP, Global Partners & Renewals at Korbyt. “By combining our industry-leading CMS with Amazon’s widely available Signage Stick, we’re significantly reducing the cost and complexity of traditional digital signage, empowering organizations to transform any display into a powerful communication tool within minutes.”

The collaboration between Korbyt and Amazon tackles key challenges in digital signage, including high hardware costs, complex sourcing and lengthy deployment times. This collaboration delivers a plug-and-play experience that enables businesses to scale their signage networks quickly and efficiently. With the Amazon Signage Stick available for purchase through Amazon and Amazon Business – offering fast nationwide shipping and competitive business pricing – procurement is seamless.

The intuitive Korbyt Anywhere platform centralizes and simplifies content creation and scheduling for non-technical users, real-time updates and targeted content distribution. Together, Korbyt and Amazon deliver a robust digital signage solution at a fraction of the cost of traditional systems.

Migrating From Android?

Tech blogs has posts up recently suggesting that Amazon was moving off Android to another variant of the Linux operating system, called Vega OS. The Amazon Signage stick is essentially a stripped-down version of a Fire TV streaming stick.

From Tom’s Guide:

Amazon has been quietly working on ditching the Android-based software its Fire TV streaming devices run on in favor of its own OS, and a new report claims the replacement will launch later this year.

As first reported in 2023, Amazon is cooking up a Linux-based OS, codenamed Vega, to eventually replace Fire OS, a fork of open source Android that sits inside the likes of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire Tablet series and Echo Show speakers.

Now, LowPass, which has a great track record with insider Amazon information, reports that Amazon will release its “first TV streaming device powered by its still-unannounced Vega OS later this year.” The launch is a bit delayed, as the company initially aimed for a late 2024 rollout, according to sources familiar with Amazon’s plans. Since Vega OS requires all new apps to be written in a web-forward format for the platform, Amazon has been “courting major publishers” to bring their apps on board.

I asked but didn’t get much clarity from my Amazon Signage contact. Amazon is a massive company and I could easily see how one small business unit doesn’t necessarily get updated regularly by another, separate business unit.

Anyone know?