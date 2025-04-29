UK’s Sky Pairs High-End TV In Shop Window With Transparent LED To Amplify Key Reasons To Buy

April 29, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Here’s an interesting window marketing project that is touting a high-end TV by accentuating its on-screen highlights, sync’ing and reinforcing them 0n a much larger near-transparent LED that fills much of the shop window.

The effort supports the Sky Glass TV from the UK-based broadcaster and communications company also known as Sky.

The UK wing of Italian pro AV integrator M-Cube put together a plan that replaced static vinyl displays with a digital version that surrounded the physical TV product and amplified what the promotions reel on the TV was pushing out. This would be that super-thin, foil-like mesh that is roughly 90% transparent and allows images to flat while also lettig light in and allow shoppers and staff to see outside.

M-Cube, in a Linkedin post, says the effort was measured and found quite effective. John Magill, European Head of Store Design & Merchandising at Sky: “The results have been outstanding, with a 35% increase in customer engagement. The transparent screen allowed for more dynamic and flexible campaign messaging, creating a stronger connection with passers-by while keeping the store’s interior visible.”

Here’s the video …