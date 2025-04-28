InfoComm America Latina More Than Two-Thirds Booked For Exhibitors For Initial Edition In Mexico City

April 28, 2025 by Dave Haynes

The trade association AVIXA is having some modest success building up the exhibitor count for what will be the first InfoComm América Latina, set for Oct. 22-24 in Mexico City.

The show, which is owned and run by AVIXA, has confirmed bookings for roughly 70% of its planned exhibitor space. However, that amounts to 36 stands, so the targeted total is roughly 50 stands. By comparison, the mother ship InfoComm in Orlando gets 800 exhibitors and Integrated Systems Europe, which AVIXA co-owns and has a third-party events company run, had north of 1,600 exhibitors.

“We have received an excellent response from companies in the sector, reflecting a high level of interest in participating in InfoComm América Latina. This allows us to maintain very positive forecasts regarding space sales,” says Rodrigo Casassus Coke, AVIXA’s Director of Development for Latin America. “Six months before the inaugural show, over 70% of confirmations on the exhibition floor have been completed, covering an area of 2,263 square meters. This indicates a strong state of the local and regional industry.”

From PR:

The new group of confirmed exhibitors includes 13 companies, comprising manufacturers, distributors, integrators of technological products and solutions, and service providers. The confirmed exhibitors are Advanced Networks, Dante by Audinate, Bose Professional, Deneva, Hikvision, Hunan Yestech, Kommander, Kramer Electronics, Rentman, Shure, Studio Led, and Lapshop, which features brands like 4 The Wall, Tigermeeting, and Ommasign. Additionally, Navits will showcase audio products from Taiden.

These companies join the initial exhibitors announced last December, bringing the total number of confirmed exhibitors to 36 as of April 23, 2025.

“Our fair also provides participation options for companies and organizations that prefer not to have an exhibition space,” adds Ricardo Ramos, AVIXA’s Commercial Manager for Latin America. “We offer various sponsorship options and opportunities for participation in activities and content, with extensive information on our website. We are pleased to announce that Meyer Sound, the audio systems manufacturer, is the first sponsor of InfoComm América Latina.”

InfoComm América Latina is the latest addition to the series of trade shows and conferences organized by AVIXA and its partners, which include InfoComm (Las Vegas and Orlando in the USA), InfoComm China (Beijing), InfoComm India (Mumbai), InfoComm Asia (Bangkok), Integrate (Sydney, Australia), and Integrated Systems Europe (Barcelona, Spain).