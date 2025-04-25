SF Giant’s Jumbo Coke Bottle In Ballpark Outfield Adds LED Display To Animate Label

April 25, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Mitsubishi used to be one of the big dogs in the North American outdoor LED display business, but the flood of competition that started coming into the market by the mid to late 2010s has lessened its prominence. However, it is still out there and still winning some high-profile projects for its Diamond Vision displays.

Big LED displays on the sides of buildings are now so common they’re not all that interesting to document unless they are ginormous, but a custom project just switched on in San Francisco is notable for its form, location and purpose.

In the outfield of Oracle Park, home field for the San Francisco Giants MLB team, there’s a giant vintage baseball glove and an equally over-sized old-school Coca Cola bottle that doubles up as a slide inside for kids. The bottle has been around for a few years but in the off-season, scaffolding went up and the upgraded bottle now has an LED label using a curved Diamond Vision LED display in place of what was previously a static Coca-Cola static sign.

Mitsubishi Electric now has 33 Diamond Vision displays around the ballpark, including LED ribbons and a massive main scores and highlights screen.