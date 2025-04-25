In Dubai, A 500-Meter LED Wall Takes Place Of Construction Hoardings And Some “Pardon Our Dust!” Signs

April 25, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Things are done differently in budget-indifferent places like Dubai.

So it is interesting, but not all that surprising, that the communications solution to turning off the Las Vegas Bellagio-style fountains that front the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa is not plywood hoardings and a Pardon Our Dust sign, but a 500 meter long LED screen temporarily in place to provide back-up entertainment.

The screen will be installed opposite the promenade, which runs along the man-made lake that is schemed into the middle of the retail and hospitality-crammed area.

The fountain was switched off April 19th for upgrades and replacements, and the renos are expected to take some five months.

As Timeout Dubai reports: Emaar, the property developer behind Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, will install 500 metres of state-of-the-art digital screens across the promenade while work is carried out on the Dubai Fountain. The screens are designed to animate the location with engaging visual content, and it is hoped that they will keep the promenade busy while the fountain is closed.

Dubai-based digital signage integrator Blue Rhine Industries, reports content partner invidis, has been engaged to put the LED solution in place for Emaar. The local company does some of the more ambitious projects in the region, and was the solutions provider behind a giant LED screen that replaced the OLED wall in front of the Dubai Mall’s aquarium.

The upgrades start in May, so the big LED wall is not yet, as far as I can tell, in place.