Sad News: Cardiac Arrest Takes PPDS Exec Martijn van der Woude

April 24, 2025 by Dave Haynes

More sad news about someone in our industry: Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Business Development and Marketing of PPDS, passed away Monday due to a cardiac arrest.

PPDS, aka Philips, says in a statement that van der Woude was: A colleague, a dear friend, and a true business leader, Martijn has been an intrinsic, highly regarded and respected member of the PPDS and wider TPV Technology team since 2019. He will be remembered as a transformational and entrepreneurial enabler – a champion in the AV community globally. Martijn will be truly missed by us all.

In his private life, a pilot in every sense of the word, a devoted husband and father with a love for the skies. Our thoughts are with all in Martijn’s family.

Before he signed on with PPDS, he was co-founder and CEO of Artixium, a Hong Kong and China-based dvLED manufacturer, and had a long career in tech.

PPDS adds: As many will know, Martijn was also a passionate advocate for driving and promoting sustainability in the AV industry, steering PPDS’ sustainability strategy and commitments to bringing more environmentally conscious solutions to market.

I’d met him two or three times, but didn’t know him well. What I do know is that he was just in Taiwan last week for Touch Taiwan, and that is a BIG flight home to Amsterdam. The message from PPDS doesn’t mention age, but it looks like he was 55, which is scary-young for this to happen. He has left behind his wife and a young daughter.

My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.