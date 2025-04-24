Registration Opens For “Re-Imagined” Digital Signage Experience Event, Set For San Diego

April 24, 2025 by Dave Haynes

Show owner-operator Questex has started taking registrations for the re-imagined Digital Signage Experience (DSE) event, which has been shifted to mid-fall with a revised format and new location – the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in Guess Where, CA.

The event runs October 19-21, and early registrants can take advantage of discounted registration fees that Questex says can save $300. Early-reg rates range from $399 for end-users and architects to $1,400 for vendors.

The DSE reset is more about networking and education than it is about conventional trade show – a necessary pivot given the steadily shrinking size of the exhibit hall at recent Las Vegas DSEs. Like lots of long-timers in this sector, it was pretty clear Questex either had to do a big re-think like this, or shut the show down.

But it was and is also pretty clear that the industry wants and needs a large, multi-day event in North America that is just about digital signage. Shows like InfoComm and NRF are great, but they are about a bunch of technologies.

I also think there many, many people who are thrilled they have one less Las Vegas trip they have to make. San Diego is lovely.

Very little chance I will go because of the Canada as 51st state thing (he was at it again yesterday), but let’s see how things play out in the next few months. If you don’t follow this sort of thing, suggestions from the White House that the US should annex Canada have not gone over well up here, to put it in textbook polite Canadian terms. Canadian leisure and business travel to the U.S. has dropped through the floor in recent weeks.

Anyway …

From the operators:

DSE 2025 is a content-rich, networking-focused experience for professionals across the digital signage ecosystem. Set against the beautiful backdrop of San Diego’s luxury Hilton Bayfront, this year’s event offers an intimate, collaborative atmosphere where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are formed, and the future of digital signage is shaped.

Why Attend DSE 2025?

Immersive Conference Program – Learn from industry-leading experts in exclusive keynotes, in-depth sessions, and hands-on workshops. Plus, explore off-site tours for real-world insights.

Next-Gen Exhibit Area – See, touch, and experience the latest digital signage technology, from interactive displays to programmatic DOOH, in a high-energy showcase featuring top manufacturers and integrators.

Unparalleled Networking – Connect with decision-makers, thought leaders, and innovators through curated networking events, including the Opening Party, Awards Reception, Industry Mixer, and VIP meetings.

First Look at Emerging Trends – Stay ahead of the curve with firsthand access to groundbreaking advancements in AI-powered signage, retail media networks, immersive brand experiences, and more.

The Perfect Setting for Business & Inspiration – San Diego’s vibrant atmosphere and the luxury Hilton Bayfront venue provide the ideal environment for meaningful conversations, deal-making, and idea generation.